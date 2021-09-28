Susan Benoit

Susan Reneé Benoit, 58, of Milaca, Minn., passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021.
She will be laid to rest beside her grandparents, uncle and brothers with a graveside Celebration of Life service Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Peotone Cemetery in Peotone, Ill.
Susan was born May 10, 1963, in Joliet, Ill., to Lois VanderWeyst and Gerald Benoit.
Susan is survived by her mother Lois (Donald) VanderWeyst; brothers Michael (Shari) Benoit and Douglas Benoit; nephew Dustin Benoit (Heather Downing); nieces Michaela Kunkel (Jason) and Cassandra Benoit; grand-nephews, Andrew, Austin and Cody Benoit; grand-niece Karlee Kunkel; and life partner Lance Jensen.
Susan was preceded in death by her father Gerald Benoit; brother Kurt Benoit; and an infant brother.
Susan was born in Joliet, Ill., and resided in Peotone, until her family bought a resort in Walker, Minn., where she graduated from Walker-Hackensack High School in 1981. Sue graduated from St. Cloud Beauty School and later attended and graduated from Rasmussen Business School in Minneapolis.
After working several years for a maker of glasses and contact lens, she developed Myotonic Dystrophy, a form of Muscular Dystrophy. This disease progressed to affect the muscles around her lungs and she became dependent on oxygen, eventually passing from respiratory failure.
Susan will be missed immensely. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, sister-in-law and friend to all; her spirit lives on in the heart of those who knew and loved her.
A fellowship luncheon served by the Peotone American Legion Auxiliary following the service at noon at the First Baptist Church, 300 E. 3rd Street, Manteno, IL 60950.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.