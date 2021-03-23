Tammy Artley

Tammy Lee Artley, 49, of Walker, Minn., passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, N.D.
Due to Covid, a private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. March 26 at Community Church in Walker. Casketbearers will be Ken Olson, Paul Artley Jr., Matthew Artley, Kameron Artley, Isaiah Boyer and Sara Boyer. Honorary casketbearers will be Matt Lemery and Michael Richardson. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.
Tammy was born Nov. 29, 1971, in Minneapolis to Douglas and Heidi (Eckman) Olson. She moved with her family to Walker in the early 1970’s and graduated from Walker-Hackensack High School with the class of 1991.
She was married to Paul Artley on March 7, 1992. They were blessed with five children: Paul Jr., Matthew, Kayla, Sara and Kameron.
Tammy worked at Lakeview Laundry for many years. She was diagnosed with MS on March 17, 1994. She took her diagnosis in stride and did the best she could as her condition declined over the years.
She loved beating everyone at cards, sticker collecting and enjoyed all kinds of puzzles. She was an avid football fan and could be found cheering on the Vikings on Sunday afternoons. She was a member of Community Church in Walker. She will be remembered as a caring, loving person who was quick to forgive and believed in second chances. Above all, she loved her family and grandchildren.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband and caretaker, Paul; children Paul Jr., Matthew, Kameron and Sara (Isaiah); grandchildren, Michael, Wyatt and Kenneth; her brother, Kenneth (Emily) Olson; her niece, Morgan and nephew, Gage; as well as other relatives and friends.
Tammy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kayla; and her granddaughter, Chloe.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
