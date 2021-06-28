Forever in our hearts!

Terence “Terry” Oslin, born Oct. 24, 1966, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021.

We will be gathering to remember Terry Saturday, July 10 at 11 a.m., at Christ Gospel Church in Laporte.

To plant a tree in memory of Terence Oslin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
