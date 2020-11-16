Terrance Wayne Shaugobay, age 56, “Bidaasige” which means “Glows in the Wind” of the Wolf Clan and Grand Rapids, Minnesota journeyed to the spirit world on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 from St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Terry was born to Leona (Morrow) and Joseph Shaugobay, Sr. on October 10th, 1962 in Junction City, Kansas.
Terry was a very mischievous kid, always be getting into trouble and not doing what he was told. He was an outdoorsman who like fishing, hunting and helping his dad work on vehicles when he got older. Terry became a mechanic and welder. He loved working on cars until 2008 when he could not work anymore due to his disability. Terry was a good and loving father who loved his children very much and would take them shopping, hunting, swimming and fishing when he was able. He liked joking and teasing anybody he met, just to get that person in a good mood. Terry was very considerate to all his nieces and nephews making sure they would get present on their special day.
Family that welcomes Terry to the spirit world are his father, Joseph Shaugobay, Sr.; brothers, Joseph Jr. and Alvin Shaugobay; sister, Wanda Shaugobay; grandparents, James and Josie Shaugobay and John and Lettie Morrow; aunts and uncles, Hartley, Arthur, LaVerne S., Max Sr., Eunice, Carolyn, Darlene, Lettie, Janice, Earl, Irvine, John, Richard, Lee, Roy, Irene and Violet; cousins, Geoff, Michael, Audrey, Gregory and many more family members.
He leaves behind his mother, Leona Shaugobay; sons, Jonathan Shaugobay and Alvin Burnette; daughters, Leona Jr., Terri LeAnn and Sylvia Shaugobay and Kaylee Burnette; brothers, James and Joel Shaugobay; one granddaughter, aunts, Laura Moose and Barbara Shipley; uncle, Jack Morrow; nieces, Kelsie, Ashley, Brianna and Cordelia; nephews, Brandon and Randall; great nieces, Annabel and Esmee, cousins too numerous to name and many more relatives and friends.
An overnight wake for Terry will begin at 3:00 p.m., Monday, November 16th and continue until his 11:00 a.m. traditional service on Tuesday, November 17th all taking place at the Sugar Point Community Center in Federal Dam, MN. Pallbearers for Terry are Joe Shaugobay, Jonny Shaugobay, Gary Van Pelt, Eric Hawkins, Randall Shaugobay and Joseph Iceman. His honorary pallbearers are all of his family and friends. Interment will be in the Battle Point Burial Grounds at Federal Dam, MN following his Tuesday services.
Terry’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
