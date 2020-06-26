Terrence McCann
Photo submitted

Terrence Matthew McCann, 79, passed away peacefully at home Monday, June 22, 2020.

Upon Terry’s request, a private family celebration will be held at a later date.

Terry was born in Ellsworth, Minn., Jan. 13, 1941, and was a graduate of Ellsworth High School.

Terry retired from the Minnesota Department of Transportation in 2006 after 46 years of service. He also ran a professional income tax business for more than 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Verona; stepfather Albert Iblings; and son Todd.

Terri is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; son, Mark (Beth); daughter, Julie (Adam) Dodge; grandchildren, Molly, Emma, Patrick, Kori, Matthew and Lauren; brother, Randy (Kathy) Iblings; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Terry loved to spend time, for the past 42 years at the family cabin on Trillium Lake in Hackensack, and many trips to Cape Cod over the past 30 years. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

To plant a tree in memory of Terrence McCann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments