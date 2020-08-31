Terri Ann (Assell) Tysver, 59, of Akeley, Minn., passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, surrounded by her family.
No services are planned at this time
Terri was born Nov. 30, 1960, in Aurora, Ill. In 1972 Terri and her family moved to Pleasant Lake outside of Hackensack. Terri loved the outdoors and late night walleye fishing.
Terri was crowned the Hackensack Sweetheart Queen in her senior year as well as being a high school home coming attendant. After graduation she met the love of her life, Dennis Tysver, and they remained in the Walker area to raise their family.
Terri was always outgoing, full of life, and easy to love by all who knew her. She had a deep love for family and friends. Her presence and gift of who she was will not be forgotten.
Terri is survived by her husband Dennis; children Kyle Tysver and Derek Tysver; sibling Jeffrey Asell; and mother Mary Lou Assell.
She was preceded in death by her father Edward Assell.
The family would prefer a memorial fund instead of flowers. Send memorials to 19572 Frostbite Road NW, Akeley, MN 56433 or P.O. Box 283, Akeley, MN 56433
My Peace Of Mind
My thoughts are cluttered with depression and despair, and those who have hurt others, but don’t seem to care.
As if on a roller coaster, I’m up and I’m down, but thoughts of the past keep going ‘round and ‘round.
I pray each night to God up above, to give me strength and send us His love.
I have sought out doctors, searching to find, why I am feeling like I’ve lost my mind.
I sigh as I say, “When will this all end?” while holding onto the hope that this too, is only a trend.
Sometimes I shake and I shake — oh, what a site! yet, I still hang in there and continue to fight.
It’s strange how stress can take over one’s mind, and the only cure is prayer, medication and time.
And now this stress has lasted well over a year, I must hold in my heart that the end is near.
— Terri Tysver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.