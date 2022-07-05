Terry Lamb, 69, of Walker, Minn., passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

A private family services will be held.

Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral and Cremation Service of Walker and Hackensack, Minn. (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).

