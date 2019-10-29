Theodore “Ted” A. McMahon, 88 of Hackensack, Minn, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Birchview Gardens Assisted Living in Hackensack.
An interment service with military honors is scheduled at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Nov. 18 at 1:45 p.m., followed by a gathering of friends and family at the Richfield American Legion Post 435, 6501 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, MN 55423.
Flowers can be sent to the Richfield American Legion and forward any memorials to the family.
