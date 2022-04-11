Thomas “Tom” Czajkowski, 74, of Akeley and formerly of Walker and Chicago, passed away surrounded by his family in Fargo, N.D., Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

A private celebration of life will be held in June in Walker.

Tom was born May 11, 1947, to the late Valentine John Czajkowski and Ann Delores Putorek Czajkowski.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Czajkowski; in-laws, Donald and Norma Nelson; and three brothers-in-law, Thomas Ropacki, Ernie Nelson and Richard Steffen.

Tom honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was employed in several industries, working as a Chicago police officer, business owner, casino general manager, resort owner, truck driver and mostly recently with the Department of Natural Resources.

Tom loved his family and cherished every moment he spent with them. He loved fishing and would go out any chance he would get.

Tom leaves behind his loving wife of 28 years, Esther Czajkowski. He will be forever remembered by his children, Christy Schmittel, Norma Ann Czajkowski, Cristy Blanchette-Anderson, Cheryl Carlson (Don) and Curtis Corrick (Megan); grandchildren Lilyann, John, James Julian, Janna, Dylan, Darren, Krista, Keenan, Camryn, Kolton and Teddy; brother, Robert Czajkowski (Barbara); sister, Phyllis Ann Ropacki (late Thomas); sisters-in-law, Diane Killian, Sharon Kitterman (Jim) and Marilyn Steffen (late Richard); brothers-in-law, Duane Nelson and Jeff Nelson; and many special nephews and nieces.

Tom’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.

