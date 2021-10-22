Thomas David Lindgren, 65, of Hackensack, Minn., went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
Funeral services will be held Oct. 30 beginning at 2 p.m. at The Lighthouse Evangelical Free Church in Hackensack.
Tom was preceded in death by infant son, Matthew Thomas; brother, Ron; and parents, Roy and Marion.
He is survived by wife, Kathleen (Orme) Lindgren; daughter, Kileen; brothers Joe (Nicole), Steve (Cindy), Rick, Tim (Lynn); and, many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, www.ugmtc.org, or Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center, www.pregnancyhelpmn.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.