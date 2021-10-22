Thomas David Lindgren, 65, of Hackensack, Minn., went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

Funeral services will be held Oct. 30 beginning at 2 p.m. at The Lighthouse Evangelical Free Church in Hackensack.

Tom was preceded in death by infant son, Matthew Thomas; brother, Ron; and parents, Roy and Marion.

He is survived by wife, Kathleen (Orme) Lindgren; daughter, Kileen; brothers Joe (Nicole), Steve (Cindy), Rick, Tim (Lynn); and, many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, www.ugmtc.org, or Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center, www.pregnancyhelpmn.com

