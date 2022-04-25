Thomas Edward Plinke, 90, of Bemidji, Minn., died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Gold Pine Home in Bemidji.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. May 13 at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com

The Cease Family Funeral Homes of Bemidji, Minn., is handlin g arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Plinke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments