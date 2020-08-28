Thomas G. Sheets, 85, formerly of Walker, Minn., passed away at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, Minn., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
A celebration of life open house is scheduled for Aug. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Walker City Park.
Thomas was born to Arthur and Marvel (Lindquist) Sheets on Nov. 30, 1934, in Clearbrook, Minn. He grew up in Laporte and graduated from high school there.
Thomas married Lana Moore in Walker where they raised their family. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad as a depot manager for 42 years.
He enjoyed hunting and trapping. He served in the US Army for six years and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was a very sociable person and enjoyed time visiting with his friends. Family was important to him and made sure the family spent time together.
Thomas leaves behind his daughter Bette Sheets; son Steven (Diana) Sheets; grandchildren Thomas Sheets, Sophia Sheets, Jeffrey (Tara) Gehrke and Katy (Matt) Liapis; great-grandchildren Melody, Layla, Liam and Jameson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lana; and son Kenneth.
Arrangements are being provided by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service of Walker (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com).
