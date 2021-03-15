Thomas Stewig

Thomas Christian Stewig, 78, of Backus, Minn., passed away at his winter home in Florida.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Christian and Loretta Margaret Stewig; and siblings Gerald, Robert, and Vincene.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Gail; sister Lisa; and children, Patrick (Tammy), Michael (Marjorie), and Joseph (Stacy); and was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Tom was born June 16, 1942, in Faribault, to Floyd and Loretta Stewig. He graduated from North High School in 1960. Tom started as an apprentice at the Star-Tribune in 1961 which blossomed into a 44-year career ending in retirement in 2005.
Tom married Nancy Elmer in 1964 and had three children, Patrick, Michael and Joseph. They made their home in Brooklyn Center, but Tom loved the lake so they moved to Maple Lake in 1980.
In 2004, Tom moved to Backus with his partner Gail, and they married in 2018. They loved the warm weather and wintered in Florida until his passing.
Tom loved hunting, fishing and a good fire (burning anything and everything!). He also had the gift of gab and enjoyed socializing with friends and family. He especially loved going to the casino and on many occasions could turn a trip to the post office into three hours at the casino. Tom enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing poker and cribbage with his friends. He also loved a snappy tune, a good Manhattan and listening to bluegrass and, of course, Willie’s Roadhouse on the radio. He will be and is already greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Further information on condolences can be emailed to stewie@tds.net or by contacting a family member.
