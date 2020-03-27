Thormen 'Bud' Leines

Thormen “Bud” Alton Leines, 97, formerly of Hackensack, Minn., died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Baxter.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Bud was born Sept. 20, 1922, in Fergus Falls, Minn., the son of Emil and Alma (Lee) Leines. After graduating from high school, Bud and his father went to Antigua in the British West Indies to work on the construction of an airfield for the British. Upon return, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country for three years.
Following the Navy, Bud attended Princeton University, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering. While at Princeton, he married Jeanette (nee English) and upon graduation they spent the next 17 years traveling the country for Bud’s work before settling in St. Paul with American Hoist and Derrick. Through his work at the Hoist, Bud traveled the world and was honored to become a vice president of the company.
When the grandchildren arrived that was an extra special time and many important memories were made with them at their lake home. After Jeanette’s passing, Bud remarried. He and Lorraine Stromquist spent a number of years together before she died.
Bud was a wise, intelligent man who dedicated his time to his family and numerous volunteer activities. He lived many years, experienced many things, and sacrificed much for those in his life. He had a sense of humor that was unmatched.
He will be missed by his children, Ann (Wayne) Hemming, Katherine (Bruce) Martin, and Theodore (Diana) Leines; and grandchildren Sean Hemming, Chad Hemming, Keith LaShomb, Kyle LaShomb, Joel LaShomb, and Darcy Martin; plus many great-grandchildren and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred to: Pleasant Lake Association Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 73, Hackensack, MN 56452
The Brenny Family Funeral Chapel of Baxter, Minn., is handling arrangements. www.brenny.com
