Timothy Jackson

Timothy “Slim” Gary Jackson, 45, of Walker, Minn., journeyed to the spirit world Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, from the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.
The wake for Tim will begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 20 and continue until his 1 p.m. funeral service Feb. 22, all held at the Onigum Community Center in Onigum with Fathers William Butcher and Matthew Cobb officiating. Interment will be in the Old Agency Catholic Cemetery at Old Agency following his services.
Pallbearers for Tim will be Nate Jackson, Jeff Jackson, Norman Goggleye, Dave Drouillard, Boomer Jackson and Thomas Jackson. Alternate pallbearers are Ben White and Jesse Papsadora. His honorary pallbearers are all Tim’s family and friends.
Tim was born to Patty Jackson and Timothy St. John Sr. Aug. 29, 1974, in Minneapolis. He grew up loving and playing the game of basketball, so much that he played on the Leech Lake Reservation League for years. He also enjoyed boxing when he was a teenager.
After high school, Tim attended the Leech Lake Tribal College for carpentry. Tim had various jobs at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker; he was a blackjack dealer and a cook; his specialty was making soups.
His main hobbies were listening to music, watching the Minnesota teams, the Twins, the Timberwolves, and every Sunday he would go to his Auntie Berta’s place to watch the Vikings game with her. He also liked watching The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune.
Tim loved raising hell, talking shit and spending time with people, especially with his kids and his grandson, Mason. He left us much too soon; we will miss him deeply.
Family that Tim is reunited with are his dad, Timothy St. John Sr.; grandson, Watson Dominick Smith; nephews, Raymond Kraskey and Jaxon Whitebird; stepdad, Cubby Smith; maternal grandparents, Fred and Rose Jackson; paternal grandparents, Celeste and Edward St. John Sr.; and cousins, Laurie, Renae, Mike and DJ Jackson and Sheena Michaud.
He leaves behind his mother, Patty Jackson; sons, Angelo (Cheyenne Novak) Smith and Yahto Jackson; daughters, Naykota, Ashkii and Mitena Jackson; brother, Jeff Jackson; sisters, Tracy and Candice Jackson, Jolene Smith and Timberly St. John; grandson, Mason James Dvorak; his significant other, Lori Reyes, numerous nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles, other relatives and many friends.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Tim’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.