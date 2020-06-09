Tristan Miller

Tristan Isaiah Miller, 19, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2020, at North Memorial Hospital.
Due to current circumstances there are no arrangements planned, although a memorial service will likely be scheduled when it is okay to do so. Condolences can be sent to juvinescent@gmail.com
Tristan was born March 27, 2001, in Park Rapids. He has lived in Minnesota, California and Washington, but most of it was spent in the Walker area. He attended school at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley most of his life, but also attended Bridge Street School in Yuba City, Calif., as well as Salem Woods Elementary School in Monroe, Wash. Most recently he was employed at Mann Lake, but also worked at Hardees and SuperOne, both in Walker.
Tristan is survived by his mother Jeanine Nathe (Ken Nathe); father Anthony Wilsey; brother Quentin; sister AnnaBelle; grandmother Louanne Wilsey; grandfather Dennis Wilsey; great-grandmother Joan McGuire; as well as aunts, uncles, and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandmother Suzanne Miller and grandfather Kirk Miller.
Tristan was the type of kid who liked to live life to the fullest. He loved experiencing new things and staying active and busy. He was a great son, and friend. His love and kindness touched the lives of all those around him. He was strong-willed, loyal and a fighter to the very end. He will be greatly missed as he is carried on in the hearts, minds and memories of those he loved.
