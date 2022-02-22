Tyler Moening

Tyler Scott Moening, 39, of Savage, Minn. (formerly of Walker, Minn.), passed away unexpectedly Feb. 13, 2022, while on vacation with his family in Mexico.
Tyler was born Nov. 5, 1982, at the Bemidji Hospital in Bemidji to Clifford and Diane (Mills) Moening. Tyler was raised in Walker and graduated from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School in 2001. Tyler loved and excelled in sports while in school, playing football for a Section Championship-winning football team his senior year, qualifying for the State Tournament in wrestling his senior year and participating in track and field. Tyler spent his summers as a teenager working at Ivanhoe Resort on Leech Lake.
After high school, Tyler attended college at Minnesota State University- Moorhead, where he also played football and earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design in 2006. Tyler also met the love of his life and future wife, Rebecca (Kelsch) Moening while attending college in Moorhead.
After college, Tyler moved to the Twin Cities area where he began his career working in business computer software sales. Tyler worked for the companies Epicor, Oracle and most recently, he was an account executive for Salesforce. Tyler excelled greatly at his work and was very well respected for his work ethic and leadership style.
Tyler and Rebecca were married June 9, 2012, in Walker. Tyler and Rebecca’s first daughter, Mila, was born Dec. 25, 2014, and the couple’s second daughter, Eva, was born Oct. 25, 2017. The family made their home in Savage. Tyler was a wonderful husband to Rebecca and father to Mila and Eva, who he loved more than words can say.
Tyler was an incredible son, brother, husband and loyal friend to all who knew him. He was truly one of a kind and had an insatiable zest for life and adventure. His very presence and smile were infectious and would light up a room. Tyler enjoyed many interests and hobbies including fishing and hunting deer with his father and brother, he loved boating with his family, traveling to warm and exotic locations, he was a passionate golfer who recently took a dream golf trip to Scotland with friends, he loved running and working out, he was a great artist who had a knack for drawing, he was a talented handyman, who enjoyed working on projects around his house, but foremost, Tyler was an absolute Minnesota Vikings football fanatic! Tyler held a season ticket for home Viking games and would also travel every football season with friends, to watch a Viking game, at different away stadiums around the country.
Tyler’s Viking themed “Man Cave” at his home is a sight to behold and is truly an impressive display of Minnesota Viking art and memorabilia. Tyler was a High School wrestling official and member of the “Skyline Wrestling Officials” organization for several years. He was proud that he was chosen to officiate at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament a few years back.
Tyler loved being with his family and enjoyed running into old classmates and friends. He was always ready to talk about the “old days” and the memories that were always fresh in his mind. He had many life-long friends who he held close and loved them and his family immensely. All that knew Tyler are going to miss him dearly.
Tyler is survived by his loving wife Rebecca; his daughters Mila and Eva; his mother Diane; his brother Tate (Amy) Moening; his sister Trisha (David) Hamm; his father and mother in-law Joseph and Mary Kelsch; sister in-law Emily Stevenson; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In Heaven, Tyler joins his father Clifford Moening; his grandparents Norbert and Eleanor (Zirbes) Moening; grandparents Ira and Beatrice (Huddle) Mills; step-grandmother Rose Kramer; his aunt Judy Boie; and his cousins Lynn Goble, Jim Keller, Steven Boie and Richie Hamlin.
Tyler’s celebration of life will take place Feb. 26 at the Bluewater Lodge on Leech Lake in Walker. A service, led by Pastor Tim Banks, and celebration will begin at 3 p.m. Please note, this will be a Minnesota-Vikings themed celebration of Tyler’s life. If possible, please wear your favorite Viking (or other favorite team) themed attire to honor Tyler, the team’s No. 1 Fan.
