Valerie Jeanne Pound, 70, of Remer, Minn., passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Remer Congregational Church followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Remer.
Valerie was born in 1951 in Elgin, Ill., to Herbert and Hazel DeBoer and moved with her family to Remer at the age of 3. She went to school in Remer and graduated from Northland High School and then attended Itasca Community College, studying social science.
Val was united in marriage with Bruce Pound in 1971. They had four children but raised them along with several extra foster boys as well. Val was a fantastic cook and there were almost always extra kids around the supper table. She was especially known for her huge cinnamon rolls and all the fancy candy and cookies at Christmas.
Once the last kid went to school, Val went to work at the Mobil convenience station store. When it was sold, she moved to the Junction where she worked for many years as well. She served as the bookkeeper for the volunteer ambulance service and took EMT training, serving for 10 years. Val and Bruce were also church youth league advisors, and she served for many years as Prom advisor, helping the juniors with fundraising and decorating for their proms. For the last five years, Val was the manager at Northland Apartments in Remer.
Val is preceded in death by her parents; brother James; and infant daughter Sarah.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bruce; daughter Jennifer (Bill) Rhodes; sons Shayne (Nicole) Pound and Ryan Pound (Theresa Schmit); seven grandchildren, Darcie, John, Will, Brook, Carson, Sadie and Jack; four great grandchildren, Isaiah, Aiden, Xavier and Dawsen; sisters Pat (Joe) Zebedee, Nyna Wourms and Lynn DeBoer; and brothers Chuck DeBoer and Dave (Darla) DeBoer.
To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn.
