Vera Demars
Vera Ann Demars, 81, of Walker, Minn., passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

Vera was born on Sept. 11, 1941, to Eldon and Lucille Miller in Pipestone, Minn. She attended a one-room country school near the family farm through grade six and then the family moved to town where she graduated from Pipestone High School in 1959.   Vera went on to major in education and math at Winona State University.  After graduating, she worked at Kensington Public School for one year as an elementary teacher.

