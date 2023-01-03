Vera Demars

Vera Ann Demars, 81, of Walker, Minn., passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
Vera was born on Sept. 11, 1941, to Eldon and Lucille Miller in Pipestone, Minn. She attended a one-room country school near the family farm through grade six and then the family moved to town where she graduated from Pipestone High School in 1959. Vera went on to major in education and math at Winona State University. After graduating, she worked at Kensington Public School for one year as an elementary teacher.
Vera married her high school sweetheart, Gerald (Jerry) Demars, in July of 1963 and they raised five children: Dave, Tom, Greg, Sue and Mike. She began her career as a full-time homemaker once they started having kids. They lived in Glenwood, Duluth, Superior, Wis., and Harmony before settling in Walker in 1972.
Vera loved spending time with her family, reading, traveling, being physically active with swimming, walking and biking, Sudoku puzzles, playing Rummikub and cards with family and friends. She was very active at the Community Church of Walker serving numerous roles.
Her family appreciated her love and unconditional support. Her home was always welcoming, full of laughter and great home-cooked meals (notably fried fish and Christmas cookies). Her work ethic and discipline were exemplary and made things look simple when they were far from that. She never complained, even finishing the local sprint triathlon after an incident in the cycling stage and breaking her collarbone. Remarkably thrifty, she stretched the dollar further than most, which single-handedly allowed her family to live well above their means over the years. For decades her house had a remarkable broken, but bottomless oatmeal chocolate chip cookie jar.
Vera was preceded in death by both parents; and is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Demars; sons Dave (Deb), Tom (Kim), Greg (Suzanne) Demars, Mike (April) Hanson and daughter Suzanne (Brian) Canevari; grandchildren Nick, Zack, Blake, Morgan, Josh, Justin, Miranda, Lilyana, Gabe, Gemma and Lazzaro.
She was beyond delighted to meet her first great-grandson Boone this past autumn. She is also survived by her three sisters and three brothers.
Services will be held at Community Church of Walker, UCC, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9:30. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Walker Public Library or Walker Area Food Shelf, organizations Vera cared for deeply.
