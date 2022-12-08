Vera Keep
Photo submitted

Vera Alberta (Hochstatter) Keep, 99, passed peacefully in her sleep Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Services will be 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Union Congregational Church in Hackensack. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private family burial will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery in McKinley Township.

