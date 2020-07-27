Vera Stewart

Vera Louise (Lantz) Stewart, 100 years old, passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home in Walker, Minn.
Funeral services for Vera will be held July 28 at 3 p.m. at Northern Peace Funeral Home with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Pillar. Pallbearers are Larry Anderson, Jeff Woodruff, Murray Bright, Braden Stewart, Jon Stewart and Andy Struffert. Her honorary pallbearers are the Walker Red Hatters and Al Maas. In lieu of flowers, please send condolences to the family at P.O. Box 57, Walker, MN 56484.
Vera was born June 28, 1920, on a farm south of Arthur, Iowa, to Anna (Larson) and John Lantz.
Vera attended country school and graduated from high school in 1937 in Ida Grove, Iowa. She studied normal training in school and graduated with a teacher’s degree. She was 16 when she graduated, and the rule was you had to be 18 to teach. She took additional schooling and taught one year in a country school in Ida County, Iowa. She was also employed by the Ida County Extension Services.
In 1939 she married Lee Stewart of Ida Grove. There they farmed for 22 years. They then moved to Walker in 1961 after purchasing Dick’s Launch Service and Walker Boat Service at the City Dock.
At different times, Vera was employed by J.C. Penney’s, Herberger’s, Boeing Aircraft, Woodrest Nursing Home and at Cass County U.S. Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service from which she retired as the U.S. Executive Director after 25 years of service. Vera also managed the launch fishing service where she employed many local guides and met countless customers to share walleye fishing stories with.
Vera is survived by her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Stewart of Walker; grandson, Jon (Lara) Stewart of Walker; granddaughter, Krista (Andy) Struffert of Foreston, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Braden, Carver and Ariana Stewart, and Brianna and Lee Struffert; special niece, Sharon Cranston of Cincinnati; and many nieces and nephews.
The family that Vera joins again are her husband, Lee; special friend, Robert Stonebraker; parents, John and Anna; son, Jerry Stewart; brothers, George, Roy and John Jr.; sisters, Estella, Julia, Elna, Helen and Ruth.
Vera loved to fish and loved Leech Lake. She also loved flowers, birds, crocheting, reading, and especially playing the game of bridge. She dearly loved her great-grandchildren; they were the love of her life in her later years.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Vera’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
