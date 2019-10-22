Vernon G. Halverson, 92, of Bemidji, Minn., passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
A funeral service will take place at the Community Church of Walker Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Walker.
Arrangements were made by Dennis Funeral Home of Walker, Minn. (www.dennisfuneralhome.com)
