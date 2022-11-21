Vernon “Vern” Clifford Irwin, 94, recently of Edgewood Vista in Brainerd, Minn., passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Vern served in the 11th Airborne Division from Dec. 15, 1950 to Dec. 15, 1952. After serving his country, Vern worked in aircraft manufacturing, law enforcement and transportation while living in California. He remained in transportation after returning to Iowa from California. Upon retirement Vern and Ivy moved to the Hackensack area and finally ended up outside of Pine River in 2003.

To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Irwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments