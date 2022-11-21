Vernon “Vern” Clifford Irwin, 94, recently of Edgewood Vista in Brainerd, Minn., passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Vern served in the 11th Airborne Division from Dec. 15, 1950 to Dec. 15, 1952. After serving his country, Vern worked in aircraft manufacturing, law enforcement and transportation while living in California. He remained in transportation after returning to Iowa from California. Upon retirement Vern and Ivy moved to the Hackensack area and finally ended up outside of Pine River in 2003.
Vern enjoyed fishing, gardening, bird watching and helping with projects at Miracle Bible Camp as well as numerous wood projects.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Ivy; and his two younger brothers, Gary and Robert.
He is survived by his brother, Dewayne and sister-in-law, Arvilla; his daughters, Marilyn Wilson and Rebecca Vidanovic; son, James and daughter-in-law, Roxanne; grandsons and granddaughters-in-law, Arron and Kim Wilson, Ian and Jenny Wilson, Seth and Mandy Wilson, John and Bekka Irwin; and great-grandchildren: Tristan, Cameron, Mackenzie, Hayden and Colton Wilson.
Interment will be at the Finchford Cemetery in Finchford, Iowa, following a service at the Finchford Church Dec. 3.
Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, Minn.
To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Irwin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.