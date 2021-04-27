Veronica “Vickie” Converse, 75, passed away comforted by the love of her life, Leonard “Buzz” Converse, hand in hand, in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Vickie was born in Omaha, Neb., on Nov. 24, 1945, to Vernon and Verna Mae O’Connor, where she was raised and resided until she met her beloved husband Buzz, who states, “I picked her up in Omaha and took her for the ride of her life.”
The two eventually married Sept. 3, 1971, making this the year they celebrate 50 years of marriage.
Together they raised two daughters, became traveling enthusiasts and later made New Mexico their permanent residence. They traveled to Minnesota every summer where they could be close to family and made several stops in between. During their residence in Minnesota, Vickie was blessed to provide care for many children, her own grandchildren included.
She and Buzz owned the Ten Mile Grocery Store on Ten Mile and Camp Mark on Birch Lake in Hackensack. She was a cook for several years in the Walker School District, where grandchildren had attended and now some great-grandchildren currently attend.
Many stories have been told about their houseboat trip down the Mississippi River, their summers in Alaska and the resorts they managed along the way, including the most recent in Colorado. Vickie was a one-of-a-kind woman who left an imprint in a lot of places, to many faces. She will be gravely missed but forever treasured.
Vickie is survived by her husband Buzz; children Sherry Gendron Reeves (Robert) and Christine Artley (Sean); grandchildren Ryan Gendron (Kimberley), Joshua Gendron (Trina), Jessica Martinson (Zach) and Cassandra Holmquist (Wesley); great-grandchildren Kayley, Ryley, Brantley (Gendron), Chase, Brynlee (Gendron) and Ella (Martinson); sister Valerie O’Connor Smith; nephew Geramya Smith (Katie); niece Haylie Smith; and sister-in-law Sandra O’Connor.
Vickie is preceeded in death by her parents Verna Mae and Vernon; brother Vincent; and their beloved dog Snoopy.
A private Celebration of Life Memorial will be held later this summer in Walker.
