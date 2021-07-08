A Celebration of Life for Vickie Converse will be held July 24 at the Walker City Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Come and share your memories as the family celebrates Vickie’s life. Light refreshments will be served.
Vickie, 75, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, comforted by the love of her life, Leonard “Buzz” Converse, hand in hand, in Albuquerque, N.M.
To plant a tree in memory of Veronica Converse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
