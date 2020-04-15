Vianna Hagen

Vianna W. Hagen, 94, of Walker, Minn., and formerly of Minneapolis passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the May Creek Campus in Walker with her family by her side.
As per Vianna’s request there will be no services. Memorials preferred to Hope Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 506, Walker, MN 56484.
Vianna was born Nov. 23, 1925, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Walter Sr. and Anna (Brummund) Webinger.
Vianna was a beautiful person who always cared about everyone in her life. She would take time out of her day to call and check on people to make sure they were doing OK. She liked to travel and one of her favorite trips was to Alaska with her sister and brother in-law Rita and Ed. Vianna enjoyed going to the farm in Wisconsin and attending church. She loved her children and gardening. Vianna had the most beautiful flower garden. She will be sadly missed by all her family.
The family that Vianna joins again are her parents, Walter and Anna; husband of 60 years, Mark; sisters, Lavaun Kondrak and Rita Schultz; and brother, Walter Webinger Jr.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Judith Hagen; son, John (Geneva) Hagen; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jamie (Casey); great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Jacksen and Caeley; sisters, Betty Evans, Helen Walters and Sandra Fredrikson; brothers, Lawrence, Roger and Bob; and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com
Vianna’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.