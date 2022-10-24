Virginia Bowles
Photo submitted

Virginia “Ginny” I. Bowles, 80, of Laporte, Minn., passed away at her home Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from Parkinson’s Disease.

Ginny was born Aug. 5, 1942, to Victor and Goldie Carlson in Danbury, Wis. She graduated from Webster High School in 1959 and shortly after moved to St. Paul.

