Virginia Bowles

Virginia “Ginny” I. Bowles, 80, of Laporte, Minn., passed away at her home Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from Parkinson’s Disease.
Ginny was born Aug. 5, 1942, to Victor and Goldie Carlson in Danbury, Wis. She graduated from Webster High School in 1959 and shortly after moved to St. Paul.
On Oct. 21, 1961, Ginny married the love of her life, Don Bowles. To this union four children were born: Wendelin, Rebecca, Shawn and Dale. She spent her early years caring for her children and providing in-home daycare.
After her children started school, Ginny became a paraprofessional for the Minneapolis School District as well as volunteering for the Girl Scouts of American and local political campaigns. In 1987, she and Don purchased Pine Beach Resort in Laporte. She gained many dear friends throughout her years as a paraprofessional and resort owner. In 2004 they sold the resort to their son Shawn and built their retirement home across the road.
Ginny loved spending time and supporting her children on the sidelines of sports events, traveling with her husband, her daughters and granddaughters. In her later years she loved having family visit, playing games, especially Phase 10, and keeping up with current events through the news.
Ginny is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Goldie Carlson; and husband Don Bowles.
She is survived by her brothers Gary (Cindy) Carlson and Ron (Jolene) Carlson; children Wende (Jeffrey) Miner, Rebecca (David) Jensen, Shawn, Dale (Molly) Bowles, and Phil Kvamme; grandchildren Amanda, Erik (Hannah), Amber (Darin), Kyla (Jack), Elliott (Ashley), Cullen, Cooper (Corrina), Sydney, Delores, Sawyer, Caitlin (Adam) and Tyler; great-grandchildren Abigail, Alaina, Kara, Hudson, Oliver, Elijah, Archer, Ezra, Emelia, Sonny and her youngest great-granddaughter arriving in February.
During her years of illness, Ginny was able to remain in her home with the care of many PCA’s as well as family members Cooper, Corrina, Cullen and Shawn. Their years of dedication to her well-being and care is appreciated by the extended family.
As per Ginny and Don’s final wishes to be buried together, there will be a small family graveside memorial later this month in Danbury. Memorials may be sent to the family at 39469 County 30, Laporte, MN 56461, or donations in Ginny and Don’s name made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation.
Arrangements provided by Whispering Pines Funeral Home of Walker, Minn., (www.whisperingpinesnorth.com)
