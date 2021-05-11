Vonnie Shafer

Vonnie Mae Shafer, 89, of Roswell, Georgia, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 19, 2021.
A memorial service to honor Vonnie will be held June 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Floral City United Methodist Church in Floral City, Fla. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Howard at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Vonnie was born on June 30, 1931, in Jonesboro, Ark., to the late William and Rosie Lairson.
Vonnie was an entrepreneur and hard worker throughout her life. She and her husband Howard owned and operated a service garage and wholesale tire company in Elkhart, Ind., a construction company in Hackensack, Minn., and a marine supply company in Naples, Florida. She enjoyed many activities including church fellowship, choir, gardening, boating, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, cooking and baking, and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Vonnie made friends very easily and enjoyed being around people.
Vonnie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Joe Genovese (Suzanne), Ted Genovese, and John Shafer (Kelly); stepson, Devon Shafer (Doreen); grandchildren, Paul, Kenny, Joshua, Adam, Aaron, Nicholas, Travis, Cody, Eric, Kristie, Blake, Lauren, James, Kevin, and Lisa; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Shafer; daughters, Julie Horvath and Theresa Genovese; and grandson, Clint Horvath.
Donations in honor of Vonnie are welcome to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
