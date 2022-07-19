Wade Slagle

Wade Francis Slagle, 56 formerly of Remer, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday July 6, 2022.
Visitation will be July 29 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Longville Bible Chapel, 5116 Hwy. 84, with a luncheon immediately following at the church. Interment will be at a later date.
Wade was born in 1965 in St. Paul at St. John’s Hospital to Gary and Maurinetta “Marty” Slagle. He was a 1984 graduate of Northland High School in Remer and a 1989 graduate of Thief River Falls Technical Institute where he earned a diploma in Aviation Maintenance Technology.
Wade grew up outdoors, often camping, hunting, trapping and riding a dirt bike. Those passions would carry through Wade’s adventures and interests throughout his life. Most at home in nature, behind a camera lens, or on one of his many motor bikes. Wade dug deep into everything he loved.
Gifted with the ability to talk to anyone about anything, Wade was an avid reader and never turned down a good debate or game night. Wade earned his private pilot’s license and enjoyed a career as an airline mechanic before following his love of travel and making his own path as an over-the-road trucker. From the Oshkosh Airshow to Road America races, Wade loved taking in all of the action and activities with his friends.
A compassionate and gentle person with a quick wit, Wade was a trusted confidant, the perfect trivia partner and an encyclopedia of movie references. Of all Wade accomplished and saw in his life, his family will most fondly remember him for his loyalty, his love of the outdoors and the beauty in all of nature’s smallest details, and his deep ability to love; love his family, his friends, his hobbies and his passions.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Wade is survived by his loving parents, Gary and Maurinetta Slagle of Remer; brother Wes Slagle (Tammy) of Remer; sister Wendy Slagle (Kassie) of Andover; nieces and nephew Eryn Slagle, Jack Slagle, Aniki Bolles and Avery Bolles; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Wade was preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel (Ed) and Ethel Slagle, and Wesley (Bud) and Noreen (Rene) Carpenter; aunts and uncles Charles Slagle (infant), Harland and Gloria Slagle, Doris Demars, Jan and Ken Kline, Edward Slagle, Joyce Miller, Dick Slagle; and cousins, Phillip Fishel, Ronald Fishel Jr. and Casey Slagle.
To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.