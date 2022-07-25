Wanda Pottenger

Wanda E. Pottenger, 89, of Laporte, Minn., passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz.

Wanda was born March 29, 1933, in Ham Lake in Anoka County, Minn., the daughter of Melvin Gillund and Hannah (Benson) Gillund. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at Glen Cary Lutheran Church in Ham Lake.

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Pottenger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments