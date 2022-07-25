Wanda Pottenger

Wanda E. Pottenger, 89, of Laporte, Minn., passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz.
Wanda was born March 29, 1933, in Ham Lake in Anoka County, Minn., the daughter of Melvin Gillund and Hannah (Benson) Gillund. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at Glen Cary Lutheran Church in Ham Lake.
She graduated from Anoka High School in 1951. After graduation Wanda began a banking career, working at the Federal Reserve Bank and Fidelity Band and Trust in Minneapolis. Wanda then traveled to Alaska and obtained a job at First National Bank in Anchorage. She found gold in Alaska, as she met her husband, Wallace C. Pottenger at Central Lutheran Church. They were joined together in marriage Aug. 13, 1955, during an evening candlelit service.
After marriage Wanda and Wallace moved to Minnesota to begin their new life together. Wanda worked at Norwest/Wells Fargo Bank in Moorhead as a personal banking officer. She continued to grow professionally, enrolling in classes at both Moorhead State University and Concordia College. She also completed several banking courses offered at various banks in the Fargo/Moorhead area.
Travel was a pastime that Wanda enjoyed. Her most memorable experience was a trip to Norway, Sweden, and Denmark in 1997 with her daughter Jill. One highlight of the trip was that of seeing signs that read “Gillundvegan” and “Gillundstrand,” from whence her maiden name “Gillund” was derived.
Wanda was also active in her local Lutheran church. She held the position of Luther League president, taught Sunday school, and served on the finance committee and the Altar Guild. She also served as a member of the American Cancer Society.
Upon retirement from banking in 1992, she enjoyed spending her summers at the family cabin on Kabekona Lake near Walker, and winters in the southwest at her home in Peoria, Ariz.
Norwegian heritage was very important to Wanda, as both sets of grandparents emigrated from Norway. This pride was reflected in her Scandinavian baking and cooking. She entertained many friends and family members at multiple coffees and dinners. Guests at her home enjoyed her oven fresh cinnamon rolls with butter cream icing and Christmas coffees served with seven different homemade items ranging from divinity, fudge, Norwegian pastries and breads. This is a Norwegian Christmas tradition.
She had an eye and appreciation for art and filled her two homes with artwork from local artists, Norwegian Hardanger, a Dala horse collection, a collection of Prillar-Guri carvings (Norwegian girl blowing a long trumpet), and Rosmaling. She will be dearly missed, but we will work hard to carry on her lovely holiday and Norwegian traditions, her baking and her love.
Survived by Wallace, her loving husband of 67 years; sons Mark (Janet) Pottenger of Minneapolis and Jay (Lynette) Pottenger of Fort Benton; daughter Jill Pottenger of Henderson; four grandchildren, Rachel (Ausey) Robnett, Ryan Pottenger, Kaitlyn Pottenger and Brandon Pottenger; one great-grandson, Ausey Hamilton Robnett V; sister Claris Syren; brothers Kermit (Sylvia) Gillund and Clifford (Kathy) Gillund; and sisters-in-laws Marlys Gillund and Lois Gillund.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Hannah; two sisters, Pearl (infancy) and Betty Wallin; brothers Melvin Gillund Jr. and Glenn Gillund; nephew Roger Gillund; niece Shelley Hackley-Hoherz; granddaughter Hope (infancy); and brothers-in-law Winston Pottenger, Daryl Wallin, and Alvin Syren.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker. Memorial donations can be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 305 10th St. S. Walker, MN 56484.
To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Pottenger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.