Ward Millard

Ward Crist Millard, 71, passed away peacefully into our loving father’s arms in Heaven the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
A celebration of Ward’s life will be held Oct. 31 at Northern Peace Funeral Home, 114 Tianna Drive, in Walker from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a private family burial.
Ward was born in Cass Lake, Minn., June 1, 1949, to Ruby (Reinhardt) and Crist Millard.
He had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and ATV rides just exploring what he called “God’s Country” around the Leech Lake area.
In his younger years he went into the U.S. Marine Corps where he was a legal clerk and court reporter. After his discharge he enrolled in Anoka Tech taking machine shop and mold making. He started working at Mate in 1974 and retired from there after 40 years and moved up to his retirement place in Park Rapids.
During his retirement years Ward enjoyed bird watching, watering his many plants and spending time with family.
He is survived by his sister Marilyn Millard; his four children, Scott (Heidi) Millard, Jennifer Winkels, Krista (John) Brosius and Matthew (Nicky) Carroll; eight grandchildren, Ellie, Heather, Jordan, Kaelyn, Leia, Reigyn, Sabryn and Sarah; along with many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Sharon Bilben and Nancy Millard; and brother Darrell Millard.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be sent to your local animal shelter.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
Ward’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
