Warren Anderson

Warren Arnold Anderson, 78, of Walker, Minn., passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
Visitation for Warren will be held from noon to 2 p.m. May 26 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Walker. Service will be at 2 with Pastor Matthew Vrudny officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Quinn Anderson, Dale Peterson, T.J. Anderson, Tara Anderson, Nickole Mix, Zach Anderson, and Rudy Sauerer. A gathering of family and friends will continue at 4 p.m. at the Walker American Legion Post 134.
Warren was born Feb. 18, 1943, in New York City, the son of Martin and Hattie (Mebold) Anderson.
He grew up and attended school in Proctor. He graduated in 1961 went to the University of Minnesota where he was on the swim team and played football. He graduated with a teaching degree and continued to get his master’s degree. Warren would become a student teacher and ended up teaching adult education.
In 1969 Warren moved to Foley, and from 1970 to 1976 he had established the second largest farrow to finish hog farm in the state of Minnesota. Warren moved to Staples for four years before moving to Walker in 1985. This is when he purchased Northland Lodge and started the Anderson tradition.
Warren loved being a resort owner for the past 35 years and he was the founding member of the Congress of Minnesota Resorts. He was also a founding member of the Leech Lake Tourism Bureau that helped to drive business to all the resorts in the area. Warren was the past president of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce. Anyone could see that he was passionate about being an ambassador to all resorts that were establishing themselves in the Walker area.
His greatest passion though, was helping his children with the startup of any business venture that they pursued. He enjoyed seeing everyone succeed. Warren will be missed by all his family and the entire Walker community.
The family that Warren joins again are his parents, Martin and Hattie; son, Trevor; sisters, Joanie and Chrissy; brother, Freddy; and ex-wife, Margie Graves.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Trudy; children, Todd (Michelle), Tammy, Tim (Sue), Chris (Ann), Trent, and Jeff (Tara) Anderson; stepchildren, Michelle Niemi, Eddie Koglin, Chad Gross and Chris Gross; siblings, Martin (Edie) Anderson, Carl Anderson, Judy (Harley) Melon; and half-brothers, Roger Klosowsky and Bruce Klosowsky; ex-wife, Linda Anderson; his grandchildren, Zack, Sierra, Cody, Tara, T.J., Emily, Quinn, Harper, Ashley, A.J., Mitchell, Brianna, Jordan, Rudy, Nate, Alicia, Courtney, Austin and Zoe; and four great-grandchildren.
Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com
Warren’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
