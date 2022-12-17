Wayne Rohweder

Wayne Donald Rohweder, 79, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla., with his loving wife, Carelyn Fylling, by his side, after a prolonged battle with multiple health issues.
Wayne was born Oct. 22, 1943, in Pine City, Minn. He attended high school at the North Central School of Agriculture in Grand Rapids. He owned Wayne Cycle in Blaine, where he was very well respected for his service skills dealing with motorcycles. Fishing, hunting, and cooking were his favorite hobbies.
After marrying Carelyn, they moved from Eden Prairie to Walker where they built a home on the shores of Leech Lake and enjoyed years of fishing. They traveled extensively with their motor home and became “snowbirds” to Punta Gorda, Fla. Ultimately, they moved to Florida permanently where they enjoyed the water, fishing, beaches and warm weather until Wayne’s health declined. He was loved by many for his great attitude and sense of humor.
He was predeceased by mother Gladys Nelson (Kenneth); father Donald Rohweder; brother Gary (Karen); and daughter Robyn Rohweder Grangaard.
He is survived by wife Carelyn Fylling; sister-in-law Pauline Carlson (Gary); siblings, Candy Reiser (Dennis), Pam Ardner (Greg), and Dan Nelson (Candy); daughter, Kristine Baker; granddaughter Lindsay Jean Baker; and many nephews and their families.
A virtual Celebration of his Life will be announced at a later time.
