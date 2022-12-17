Wayne Rohweder
Photo submitted

Wayne Donald Rohweder, 79, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla., with his loving wife, Carelyn Fylling, by his side, after a prolonged battle with multiple health issues.

Wayne was born Oct. 22, 1943, in Pine City, Minn. He attended high school at the North Central School of Agriculture in Grand Rapids. He owned Wayne Cycle in Blaine, where he was very well respected for his service skills dealing with motorcycles. Fishing, hunting, and cooking were his favorite hobbies.

