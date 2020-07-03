WhiteCloud Johnson, 3 months, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Vermilion Lake, Minn.
A wake was held June 29 at Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook and continued around the clock at the Onigum Community Cemetery that night. The Traditional Native Service was held June 30 with Spiritual Leader Allen Hardy. Burial will be at the Old Agency Onigum Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Timothy Brown, Johnathan Johnson, Areecio Brown and Matthew Googleye. Honorary Pallbearers were Jeremiah Johnson, Antonio Brown, Tecumseh Johnson, Brandon Brown, Richard Johnson, Avion Brown, Bumpy Johnson and Darryl Johnson Jr.
Whitecloud was born to James Johnson and Adriana Brown March 22 in Virginia.
WhiteCloud was the most handsomest, precious little baby boy we could have been blessed with. He was so sweet and always had a smile on his face when he would wake up in the morning. He barely ever cried unless he was poopy or wanted your attention.
He would get that too by trying to talk to you, babbling away. He had these cute, big eyes and had an irresistible little chubby man chuckle that would reel anybody into picking him up.
His most favorite thing was when his older siblings would play with him and make him laugh. He loved being tickled and called “wittle handsome man.” It was like he knew that was his nickname because as soon as you called him that, he would get so excited trying to stand up on his wittle sketti legs and flash you this adorable little dimple on his right cheek. He stayed next to mommy’s side and was just learning to sit up and say dada. We will miss our little angel so much; our baby could light up anybody’s day.
WhiteCloud was preceded in death by his auntie, Kari Nordmarken; grandma Kimberly Brown; and uncle Jerome Johnson Sr.
WhiteCloud is survived by his mommy and daddy; sisters, Laylay and Lecky; brothers, June Dog and Feathers; Grampy Bobby; and many uncles, aunties and cousins.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
The Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook, Minn., handled arrangements.
