Wilfred “Bill” Arola, 88, of Crawfordsville, Fla., passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Hospice House in Sebring surrounded by his family. He went to be with his Lord and Savior after months of battered illness.
Bill was born Dec. 22, 1932, in Walker, Minn., to the late John and Amelia Arola.
He graduated from Walker High School in 1950 where he played football and worked as a fishing guide. After graduation he moved to Crawfordsville and began a career of 40 years at RR Donnelley’s. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 where he served during the Korean War as a drill instructor at Ft Leonard, MO. He finished his service as a sergeant in the National Guard. Later in life he was invited to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
In 1953 he married Sharleen Eyler, the love of his life. Together they owned and operated Uncle Smiley’s Restaurant for 30 years.
His memberships included Christ Lutheran Church, American Legion, Eagles and Woodworkers. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, woodworker, gardener and story-teller who loved helping others and spending time with family. He never met a stranger.
Bill is survived by his wife Sharleen; son Gary and daughter Cheri; two grandchildren Nathan and Morgan; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Leon Arola; and sisters Alice Merrill, Lorraine Rodekuhr and Shirley Heathman.
Services for Bill will be held May 22 at Hunt and Sons Funeral Home in Crawfordsville. Visitation will begin at noon with the funeral service at 2 p.m.
