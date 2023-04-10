Willard 'Will' Pehling

Willard “Will” Raymond Pehling, 79, of Walker, Minn., passed from this life on Friday, April 7, 2023.
A celebration of Will’s life will be held at 11 a.m. April 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Walker with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Mathew Vrudny will officiate. Honorary pallbearers helping lay grandpa to rest are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Felicia, Darron, Travis, Samantha, Jeffrey, Rilee, Tommy, Nick, Madi, Allie, Nolan, Maggie, Lincoln, Noah, Stella, Sabrina and Teddy. Military honors will be accorded by the Walker American Legion Honor Guard Post 134. Inurnment will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery at Walker at a later date.
Will was born Monday, Aug. 9, 1943, in Mankato, the son of Elmer and Eleanor (Wills) Pehling. He grew up on a dairy farm where he gained his strong work ethic and love for family. He graduated in 1961 from Nicollet High School and enlisted in the United States Army. Will served for 10 years in the Army Reserve. During this time he worked for the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS).
On April 2, 1966, he married the love of his life, Darlene Kollmann. The two lived in Morris before moving to Walker in 1975. He retired from the NRCS in 1999, and they focused their attention on the Country Memories frame shop they established at their home. Will was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. Many of us were touched by Will’s smile and gentleness as he not only taught us firearm safety but continued to teach our children for a total of 30 years. He was not only a founding member of the Northstar Sportsman Club, but he was the ambassador for anything that had to do with firearms. Will enjoyed visiting with people who came out to sharpen their skills and you know you couldn’t just say “hi.” Before you left, he knew who you were, where you came from and who you were related to. He will be sadly missed by his family and the entire Walker community.
The family that Will joins again are parents, Elmer and Eleanor; one grandson, Christian Michaelson; and brother, Allan Pehling.
Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his bride of 57 years, Darlene; daughters, Beverly (Randy) Swenson, Ronda (Dale) Colby, Jennifer (Brian) Michaelson; one son, Jeffrey (Anita) Pehling; sisters, Audene (Rene) Greenwald, Joyce Schmidt, Wanda (John) Domeier; brothers in-law, Jim (Sue) Kollmann, and Gary Kollmann; sister and brother-in-law, Vicky (Bob) Hudson; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
