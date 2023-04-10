Willard 'Will' Pehling
Photo submitted

Willard “Will” Raymond Pehling, 79, of Walker, Minn., passed from this life on Friday, April 7, 2023.

A celebration of Will’s life will be held at 11 a.m. April 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Walker with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Mathew Vrudny will officiate. Honorary pallbearers helping lay grandpa to rest are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Felicia, Darron, Travis, Samantha, Jeffrey, Rilee, Tommy, Nick, Madi, Allie, Nolan, Maggie, Lincoln, Noah, Stella, Sabrina and Teddy. Military honors will be accorded by the Walker American Legion Honor Guard Post 134. Inurnment will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery at Walker at a later date.

