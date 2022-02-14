William “Bill” Goehring, passed away peacefully and suddenly in his home on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, with his wife nearby and after recently celebrating his 75th birthday.
A celebration of life will be held in April.
Bill was born Jan. 31, 1947 in Park Rapids to Anton and Ellen Goehring. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and role model to everyone who knew him. His battle with chronic medical issues in recent years was difficult for Bill and all who loved him. But his ability to face these challenges with humor and a light heart helped everyone around him. As always, he cared most about others and was sure to not let anyone take his illnesses too seriously.
A naturally happy, red-haired, blue-eyed Bill grew up in Akeley and Walker, surrounded by lakes and forests that supported his love of hunting and fishing. A graduate of Walker High School, Bill was active in football as well as woodworking for which he proudly won first place in a state competition.
Bill met his future wife, Lois, in 1967, and was immediately swept up by her energy and vibrancy. They were married in 1969 and their first child, Marla, was born shortly thereafter. In the ‘60s and early ‘70s, Bill was the lead guitarist in several bands. Having grown up in a musical household himself, his passion for music expounded as he and Lois built their family, singing duets in their home, or even in the car, and often with their kids. They enjoyed raising Marla, Jason and Heather in Grand Rapids, where he worked in several roles with the Department of Natural Resources for over 35 years. His children remember him as a funny, highly intelligent, sensitive, quiet and patient man; the type of father who only had to say he was disappointed to send a strong enough message that nothing further was needed.
As a talented woodworker and mechanic, he loved spending time in his shop when he was able. Bill was the picture of patience, selflessness, kindness and grace. Naturally and consistently happy, he rejoiced in family, love, and laughter more than anything else. He was the epitome of a family man and his seven grandchildren loved him immensely.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Goehring, and his father, Anton Goehring.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Goehring; daughters, Marla Beaty and Heather (Daniel) Drews; son, Jason (Kelli) Goehring; sisters, Geraldine Larson and Antonette Hayden; and seven grandchildren.
To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn.
