William Bungy Fairbanks Jr., 91, of Hackensack, Minn., passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids, Minn.
A celebration of William’s life will be held at Northern Peace Funeral Home, 114 Tianna Drive, in Walker, March 18 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon following his services. Inurnment will be in the Leech Lake Veterans Cemetery an Cass Lake following the services at 1 p.m.
William was born in Onigum, Minn.,J uly 10, 1928, to Mary Bungee and William Fairbanks Sr.
William was a private man who loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed reading, listening to music, watching movies and playing bingo. During his working years, he was a proud member of the United States Army and then was a heavy equipment operator for many years. Though his family knew little about him, he will be missed.
He is reunited with his parents, Mary Bungee and William Fairbanks Sr.; half brothers and sisters Ernest, Franklin, Eugene, Betty, Delores, Delaine, Marian and Barbara; grandson, Matthew Martin and great-grandchildren, Austi Ostlund and Vienna Peterson.
He is survived by his daughter, Nina (Wayne) Martin; grandchildren, Stephanie (Shawn) Wunderlich, Sarah (Jeremy) Ostlund, Michael (Rachel) Martin, Samantha (Gary) Gorman; many great-grandchildren and cousin, Cheryl (David) Holk.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com
William’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, Minn.
