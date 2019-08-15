William O. Estenson, 83, of Coon Rapids and Walker, Minn., passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
He is survived by Ann, his wife of 63 years; children Susan (John) Ertel and Sandra (Pat) Anderson; grandchildren John (Kelli), Robert (Allison), Matthew (Jessica), Blake (Jessica), and Sam; great-grandchildren, Quinn, Austin, Cameron, Oliver and Connor; and many relatives and friends
A memorial service will be held Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m., all at the Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd., Coon Rapids MN 55433 (763) 767-1000
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel, Coon Rapids, washburn-mcreavy.com
