William O. Estenson
Photo submitted

William O. Estenson, 83, of Coon Rapids and Walker, Minn., passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

He is survived by Ann, his wife of 63 years; children Susan (John) Ertel and Sandra (Pat) Anderson; grandchildren John (Kelli), Robert (Allison), Matthew (Jessica), Blake (Jessica), and Sam; great-grandchildren, Quinn, Austin, Cameron, Oliver and Connor; and many relatives and friends

A memorial service  will be held Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m., all at the Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd., Coon Rapids MN 55433 (763) 767-1000

Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel, Coon Rapids, washburn-mcreavy.com

