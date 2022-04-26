William Orren “Wild Bill” Forrest, 73, of Hackensack, Minn., died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held in Hackensack at a later date.
Bill was born Sept. 19, 1948, in Hackensack, the son of Fay and Viola Forrest. He graduated from Walker-Hackensack High School, and following graduation served in the U.S. Army.
After retirement he loved fishing, hunting and the good ol’ Price is Right, but his all-time favorite thing to do was impersonate the Man in Black, Johnny Cash, at karaoke!
Bill was a member of The American Legion Post 202 in Hackensack. He was a kind, friendly and caring person who was ready to help others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Virginia Scanlon, and brother LeRoy Forrest.
Survivors include sons Calvin Forrest of Longmont, Colo., Willie Forrest of Hackensack; daughter Amy Forrest of Longmont; and their mother Julie Jones of Longmont; sisters Shirley Frederick of Hackensack, Beverly (Phillip) Jacobson of Minneapolis and Donny Scanlon of Wayzata; grandchildren Megan (Wesley), Madalynn, Mercedes, Stephanie, Gary of Colorado, and Tyler of Scotland; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
To plant a tree in memory of William Forrest as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.