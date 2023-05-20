Editor’s note: This column is part of a series A fresh look: a historic year for democracy in Minnesota articles submitted by the Cass County DFL Party that will be published once a month.
Landmark legislation known as “Restore the Vote” was signed into state law by Gov. Tim Walz in March after years of debate over the course of many legislative sessions. This bill, along with others making their way through the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) controlled legislature, is one of several voting and election bills slated for passage that will make 2023 one of the most important legislative sessions in decades to ensure a healthy and inclusive democracy in our state.
Minnesota continues to excel as one of the top three states in the nation in voter turnout and elections performance, as ranked by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Elections Performance Index. With voting rights and democracy under attack across our nation, DFL leaders in Minnesota are fighting for our voting rights and for the utmost integrity and security in our fair and free elections.
With the passage of Restore the Vote on a bipartisan vote in both the House and Senate, Minnesota will join 22 states and the District of Columbia in restoring the right to vote to non-incarcerated Minnesotans convicted of a felony when the bill takes effect in July. Bipartisan support for similar laws in other states is also growing. U.S. Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, has been a strong supporter of similar legislation in the past in his state, even testifying before the Kentucky State Legislature. Unfortunately, the state legislators representing Cass County were not among the Republicans supporting the measure in Minnesota.
About 55,000 individuals who are no longer behind bars will get their right to vote back under this law, 64 percent of whom are estimated to live outside of Hennepin and Ramsey counties. This replaces the current system of withholding the voting rights of persons convicted of felony crimes until the completion of post-incarceration probation periods, known as being “off-paper”. Recognizing that probation periods can be exceptionally long in Minnesota, the current system has been confusing and difficult to administer for both felons no longer in prison and election officials. The new law draws a clear, simple bright line, as DFL Senate bill author Bobby Joe Champion describes.
Supported by Clean Elections Minnesota and 13 co-sponsors, Restore the Vote is also based on the correctional approach that when individuals released from prison have an opportunity to participate in our democracy, they feel more engaged and connected to their community and to others. Faith-based support of the bill was rooted in the belief in second chances and redemption, as another effort to help these individuals re-enter society and become active members of our democracy and their community.
While there are a few details to work out, such as the voting rights status for work release prisoners, under the new law, Secretary of State Steve Simon “shall develop accurate and complete information in a single publication about the voting rights of people who have been charged with or convicted of a crime. …” Secretary Simon is working with the Department of Corrections to prepare corrections officials and probation officers to fulfill their duty under the new law to provide notice of voting rights restoration to individuals upon release from prison and to those felons currently serving probation periods. The notice will contain instructions on how to register to vote.
Popular opinion on voting procedures values two standards, (1) qualified voters should face as few obstacles to voting as possible, and (2) those who aren’t qualified should not be able to vote, both of which are reflected in another key election bill “The Democracy for the People Act,” which the DFL leaders in the state legislature passed and Governor Walz signed on May 5.
Provisions of the new law meet these valued standards and improve integrity and transparency in campaign contribution laws:
Anti-Election Official Intimidation or Interference. Prohibits actions intimidating or interfering with voters or election officials, and imposes civil and criminal penalties for such actions.
Automatic Voter Registration. If otherwise eligible to vote, people issued or renewing their driver’s licenses or state identification cards will be automatically registered in their local precinct. (Immigrants without documented immigration status that become eligible to apply for a Minnesota driver’s license in October of this year will not be automatically registered to vote, nor are they eligible to vote unless they become U.S. citizens and meet all other voter eligibility requirements.)
Disclosure of Contributions to Independent Political Committees. Provides an expanded definition of “expressly advocating” as it applies to required disclosure.
Foreign Influenced Corporation Contribution Ban. Prohibits campaign contributions and expenditures of foreign-influenced corporations as defined within the law
Permanent Absentee Voting List. Before each election, eligible voters that have applied for a permanent absentee ballot will automatically get an absentee ballot without completing another application before every election. This is particularly important for voters in long-term care.
16- and 17-year-old Voter Registration. Young people will be able to pre-register, allowing them to vote after reaching the age of 18.
Related DFL priority legislation includes the following proposals headed for passage before the session adjourns on May 22:
Clarification for Registration of College Students. Requires postsecondary institutions that accept state financial aid to submit student residential housing lists to the county auditor for use in election day registration of college students.
Early Voting. This would implement a true early voting system in which a voter could cast a ballot during the 18 days prior to an election at staffed locations designated by the county auditor or municipal clerk without completing an absentee ballot application. (Another bill would allow time off from work for early voting, currently limited only to election day.)
National Popular Vote Compact. Provides the structure to enact the Agreement Among the States to Elect the President by National Popular Vote.
Procedure for Individuals to Challenge Eligibility of Another Registered Voter. This revises procedures for a citizen to challenge residency or other qualifications of another who is registered to vote. Preserves the ability of election officials to disqualify ineligible voters and county prosecutors to bring criminal actions against illegal voters.
Removal of Underperforming Election Officials. A county auditor could remove election officials for neglect, malfeasance, or misconduct without having to show illegal actions.
Proposals for ranked choice voting legislation have varied in scope this legislative session, from allowing local options statewide to expanding to federal elections. Another proposal would establish a study group to evaluate the feasibility of statewide expansion.
Secretary Simon reminded us after the passage of Restore the Vote of “the Minnesota tradition, going back to 1973, 50 years ago Minnesota was one of the first states in the country to pass same day or election day voter registration. We were a pioneer and again we’re finding ourselves pioneers in many of these other areas as well. One of the reasons we have such sky-high turnout in Minnesota, no matter who’s in charge, no matter whether we’re tilting red or tilting blue, is that people know and understand that our system is fundamentally fair, accessible and honest, and that accounts for the confidence that gives rise to this great [voter] turnout.”
