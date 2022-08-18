Editor’s note: This column is part of a series of articles submitted by the Cass County DFL Party that will be published once a month.
This summer is shaping up to be the state’s 11th hottest since 1873. It is no secret that climate change and extreme emissions are contributing to the problem. The average surface air temperature has risen 1 to 8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Cellcius) since industrialization.
Scientists concluded in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report that Earth and human life can only sustain a further increase up to 1 to 5 degrees Celcius to avoid the very worst environmental disasters. Judging from the severe damage of floods, wildfires, droughts and extreme blizzards already, Minnesotans and Americans don’t want to push it.
That’s why Senate Democrats worked together to pass the single largest investment in climate action in American history. Passing the Inflation Reduction Act means that $369 billion will be invested to cut emissions at least 40 percent by the end of the decade and empower Americans to be part of the solution.
It is also worth noting that climate change has a big impact on health and wellness. More emissions and more wildfires and worse quality of air, which means more people with asthma and lung cancer. Many people die during heat waves, floods, tsunamis and hurricanes, which are only more extreme with more intense weather.
The United States has a lot of influence in global politics. When the former President Donald Trump pulled our country out of the Paris Climate Accords, some in the world took notice and some countries even reduced their commitment to cutting emissions and transforming their societies to be more environmentally friendly. With America once again leading the way to advocate for climate action, the global community has a better way of tackling this issue together.
Vote DFL this fall to make sure our communities, state and country continue committing to this path of necessary progress. Every Republican member of Congress from Minnesota voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes this historic investment in our environment and future, while every DFLer voted for it. The Republican Party has made their priorities very clear, and protecting the health of Americans and the environment are not on their list.
There is no middle ground. If you are on the side of protecting the environment and our future, DFLers need your vote.
The information in this column aims to be: fact based, relatable and based on issues people care about. — Cass County DFL Party
The views and opinions expressed in the “A fresh look” column are not that of The Pilot-Independent.
