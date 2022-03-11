Editor’s note: This is one in a series of articles submitted by the Cass County DFL Party that will be published once a month.
This legislative session, DFLers are fighting for a series of bills that would support working Minnesotans and improve folks quality of life across our state.
The first proposal is Frontline Worker Bonus Pay that allocates $1 billion toward the large pool of frontline workers who put themselves at risk to provide us with essential services since the beginning of this pandemic. The DFL House Speaker has introduced a proposal to give $1,500 to the 667,000 Minnesotans on our front lines who went to work and provided for minnesotans when COVID strick and provided for us.
“Walz Checks” would be issued as Gov. Tim Walz recognizes the strain and hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has put on families. For that reason Gov. Walz wants to provide rebates of $175 for single tax filers and $350 for married filers. It is estimated that 2.7 million households would qualify for a total of $700 million in one-time payments.
The need for paid family and medical leave is also recognized. House DFLers are advocating for Minnesotans to receive improved and expanded paid family and medical leave benefits. Under this proposed legislation employees will be protected and have security for medical and family emergencies and ensure health and well being. This would be accomplished through providing up to 12 weeks of partial wage replacement for medical leave including pregnancy and 12 weeks of partial wage replacement for family leave. Employers will experience lower turnover rates, greater productivity and a more level playing field for small businesses.
A housing package is proposed that will create a significant investment in housing to help lower the cost of rent, provide pathways to home ownership, and build more homes while improving affordable housing. This delivers rental assistance to an estimated 49,275 households, creates pathways to first-time home buyers through down payment assistance, preserves and restores 3,000 affordable homes and modernizes 1,000 units of public housing.
Safer warehouse conditions are included in a DFL-sponsored bill that would establish worker safety requirements for warehouse distribution centers. Under this bill employers are required to provide written notification of any work, quota places on employees at the time of hire, or within 30 days of enactment and must provide em,ployees with access to their work data. Employers also cannot create quotas that interfere with breaks (food, restroom, prayer, etc.). Additionally the Department of Labor and Industry will require investigations of OSHA reports that are 30 percent higher than a year’s average incidence rate for nonfatal occupational injuries and illness.
Gov. Walz just released a detailed $300 million public safety plan that invests in recruiting and retaining additional police officers across Minnesota. It also provides more resources for criminal investigations to put dangerous people behind bars and crime reduction programs like youth programming and intervention. DFLers are taking this seriously. We have clear plans and are ready to hold hearings and put them into action.
The DFL party is fighting hard to deliver for working Minnesotans, from putting money in pockets to lowering the cost of housing to improving workplace safety to ensuring all workers have access to paid leave. DFLers understand that, as our economy continues to recover from COVID-19, it is essential that working Minnesotans share in that growth, are compensated for the sacrifices they made during the pandemic and return to safe and fair work places and neighborhoods.
The information in this column aims to be: fact based, relatable and based on issues people care about.
The views and opinions expressed in the “A fresh look” column are not that of The Pilot-Independent.
