Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles submitted by the Cass County DFL Party that will be published once a month.
The governor and lieutenant governor are committed to continuing the work of reforming our policing and criminal justice system to increase accountability and reduce violence.
In 2020, Gov. Tim Walz signed a reform bill into law that prohibits chokeholds, bans warrior-style training mandates, de-escalation training for officers and more. In 2021 Gov. Walz took executive action to enact further criminal justice reforms including investing $15 million in community violence prevention programs and increasing transparency and accountability for law enforcement agencies.
Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have also been working to combat climate change since taking office. Under their leadership, Minnesota was the first state in the Midwest to adopt a clean cars rule that will expand access to electric vehicles and help keep Minnesota’s air clean. Walz and Flanagan are successfully leading Minnesota through times with strength and conviction.
The two are keeping Minnesota safe from COVID-19. A local news investigation found that Minnesota did a better job of protecting folks from COVID-19 than any of our states by a wide margin. They also found Minnesota’s economy is in a strong position compared to the rest of the country. Gov. Walz said deciding between saving lives and saving the economy was a false choice and that Minnesota could do both. Under his leadership, we are.
Minnesota’s Democratic leadership team are getting Minnesota vaccinated and working to bring this pandemic to an end. Under Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan Minnesota was a national model in effective, efficient vaccine distribution. They are also working on innovative ways to get Minnesota vaccinated including offering scholarships to kids and Visa gift cards to Minnesotans of all ages. The work that Walz and Flanagan are doing to get folks vaccinated is saving lives across Minnesota. We all do better when we all do better.
Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan know that Minnesotans are working hard to navigate childcare, school and work along side the ongoing challenges of the pandemic facing us in 2021. The Walz-Flanagan Administration is also taking action to expand testing opportunities in the metro and Greater Minnesota to meet Minnesotans where they are. Gov. Walz announced that the state is launching three new COVID-19 community rapid testing sites in Inver Grove Heights, Wadena and Hibbing with the support of the Minnesota National Guard. The state has also launched three new COVID-19 community rapid testing sites in Stillwater, Crookston and Hutchinson.
Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan are helping Minnesota recover and rebound from the pandemic. The budget the governor signed into law contains huge wins for the people of Minnesota. The greatest formula increase in education funding in 15 years will mean $1.2 billion over four years. A significant investment of $70 million in grants to Minnesota’s small businesses harmed by COVID-19 will help breathe economic life back into large and small communities. This budget invests $597 million to increase access to affordable quality child care across the state.
Minnesota’s essential workers who were the heroes on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic were granted $250 million in financial support. These investments in students and educators in workers and small businesses, and in Minnesota generally are helping move our state forward.
The time is now. The Minnesota DFL knows we have to meet the needs in front of us. Minnesotans deserve nothing less.
The information in this column aims to be: fact based, relatable and based on issues people care about.
The views and opinions expressed in the “A fresh look” column are not that of The Pilot-Independent.
