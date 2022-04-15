Editor’s note: This is a series of articles submitted by the Cass County DFL Party that will be published once a month.
March 23 marked the 12-year anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Since its enactment on March 23, 2010, the ACA has led to a historic advancement of health equity in the United States and improved the health of Americans. Today, more Americans than ever have health care coverage under the ACA. Democrats are working hard to build on the legacy of the Affordable Care Act.
Thanks to Biden’s America Rescue Plan, the 121,000 Minnesotans who get health insurance through the marketplace saved an average of $800 per year on their insurance Plan. Democrats in Congress have a plan to lower the price of prescription drugs by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and capping the price of insulin at $35.
Attorney General Keith Ellison is helping Minnesotans afford their lives and live with dignity.
When Ellison ran for Attorney General, he promised to work hard to help Minnesotans afford their lives and to help folks live with dignity, safety and respect. He’s delivered on those promises. To help people afford their lives Ellison fought back against price gouging drug companies by successfully defending the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin bill in court, suing drug manufacturers for price fixing and launching a task force on bringing down drug prices.
Workers’ paychecks were protected as he created the first ever Wage Theft Unit in the Attorney General’s office, which has put over $270,000 back into Minnesota pockets. He fought back against the former administration to evade or eliminate protections against predatory lending. The Attorney General’s office held unscrupulous schools and loan-servicing companies accountable when they took advantage of students , earning millions of relief for students.
In order to help people live with dignity, safety and respect, Ellison joined with Attorneys General from other states to successfully defend the ACA from challenges saving the protections it provides for 2.3 million Minnesotans with pre-existing conditions. Ellison fought back against the unconscionable attacks on reproductive health care happening across the nation.
Ellison’s office was successful in expanding Minnesota’s lawsuit against opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma to include members of the Sackler family, the owners of Purdue who knew Oxycontin was dangerous and addictive but lied about that to the public.
Thanks to Ellison’s work, Minneaota and other states have reached settlements with eight opioid companies that may put hundreds of millions of dollars into a dedicated fund for treatment, abatement and prevention. He also forcefully held bad actors accountable who exploited low-income seniors through Medicaid fraud.
Auditor Julie Blaha is fighting to make the government work for you.
Blaha looks to build on her three years of supporting local government through accountability and oversight. One of the successes of her time in office was overseeing the largest rebuilding of the State Auditor’s office in 18 years. She has enacted her Annual State of Main Street reports which are specifically designed to help decision — makers with choices that help keep local governments strong. using the data collected by the Auditor’s office to help enact important reforms like civil asset forfeiture.
Blaha has taken on the additional oversight of $2 billion in CARES Act and ARPA funds. She has vastly increased transparency by modernizing our communications and expanding our ability to get data into people’s hands through a new user-friendly website, social media and press conferences.
At every level and in every office the DFL is fighting for Minnesotans through improving folks’ quality of life across our state.
The information in this column aims to be: fact based, relatable and based on issues people care about. — Cass County DFL Party
The views and opinions expressed in the “A fresh look” column are not that of The Pilot-Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.