Editor’s note: This column is part of a series of articles submitted by the Cass County DFL Party that will be published once a month.

From strikes to union drives, the state of Minnesota has seen a flurry of labor activity in 2022. Those actions mirror what is happening nationwide — workers, particularly those with service industry jobs, are seeking better pay and conditions  after years of pandemic-era turmoil.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments