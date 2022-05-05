Now there is a treat! A beautiful canvasback drake presents himself to me as I settle in outside (first time outside!) by the Red River. He sails about proudly with his mate on one of the shallow pools created by an overflowing river.
A couple of terns paddle along on the other side of the pool, plus a half dozen other pairs that I can’t identify. It is definitely a prime paddling duck day.
The river has actually come back up over its banks a second time this past week or two. It came up once for the big spring flood when the ice melted, which was impressive, but it didn’t even make it to the bottom of the dike.
After a few weeks it receded back under its banks according to custom. Then we had a flourish of rain (but nothing outstanding) and up it has come over its banks to offer us a second flood-look.
Today we are beginning a full week of above-freezing day and night. I remark upon this, because I don’t remember a full week of this since late September — that’s seven months! That doesn’t mean we’ve had record cold, but certainly relentless cold.
Red squirrel runs along a long fallen log behind me, but very close to me. He approaches me cautiously, but then thinks better of it, and turns and scampers away.
I’m noticing some suggestions of bird life to my left a dozen yards. They are pretty much behind me, so its hard to identify them. Looks like nuthatches. But it’s a treat to see bird life of any kind.
A couple of wild turkeys appear ahead of me, fussing about in grass that hasn’t started to turn spring green yet. Good old wild turkey, my companions through this long winter.
American crow sounds off. Yes, yes. I know. You’ve been my long winter companion, too. And now 11 white-tail deer march by 50 yards to my left. My son and I discussed earlier today how remarkable it is that they can leap high obstacles on those thin legs from a standing jump and land so gracefully it looks like they hadn’t moved.
I am also reminded how, after a decade of being at home in the woods with these elegant cloven hoofed winter companions, I have begun to think differently of them in the last few weeks since I’ve begun reading Aldo Leopold. It makes me feel a bit traitorous.
When I began this decade journey, I’d almost never seen in the wild more than the odd single whitetail (except when hunting, of course). When I first saw the line up of a half dozen or a dozen whitetails in the winter, who didn’t simply high-tail it away from me, I was impressed.
Then when Leopold, perhaps one of America’s top conservationists, reminded me how we had systematically eradicated American’s top predators, and the whitetails proliferated unchecked and threatened (in their environment) to wreck the whole ecosystem, I realized how I was able to see so many whit-tails, and at what a cost.
James Alger, who lives in Fargo, N.D., has been a summer resident of the Leech Lake area with his family for over 45 years. Over that time he has grown to love and appreciate the people and the woodlands of this area.
