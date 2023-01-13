The Minnesota Legislature recently kicked off the 93rd Legislative Session. It has been a privilege to serve northern Minnesota in the House for the last 10 years, and through that time, we got a lot of good work to the finish line.

This year, I am representing my district as a senator instead of a representative. Though my role will be different, my priority of serving the good residents of northern Minnesota will remain the same. This year I will be serving on the Environment, Climate and Legacy, and Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate committees.

