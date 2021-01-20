As I was walking to town the other day through city park it hit me again that there is no sidewalk from city park to downtown Walker. I had a choice of walking on a very slick street or on the snowmobile trail behind Hardee’s. I elected to walk on the trail as the street was just so slick.

As I was walking, snowmobiles came up behind me. I had no place to go until I got to a driveway.  Fortunately, the snowmobilers were very courteous and patiently waited for me to get to a place where I could get off the trail.

Why does the city make accommodations for snowmobilers and bikers but don’t take the same care for walkers who are using our beautiful city park?

