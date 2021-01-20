As I was walking to town the other day through city park it hit me again that there is no sidewalk from city park to downtown Walker. I had a choice of walking on a very slick street or on the snowmobile trail behind Hardee’s. I elected to walk on the trail as the street was just so slick.
As I was walking, snowmobiles came up behind me. I had no place to go until I got to a driveway. Fortunately, the snowmobilers were very courteous and patiently waited for me to get to a place where I could get off the trail.
Why does the city make accommodations for snowmobilers and bikers but don’t take the same care for walkers who are using our beautiful city park?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.