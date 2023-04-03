In a letter sent March 23 to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson has requested a “full temporary moratorium on all (mining) projects that threaten human health.”
The Carlson letter comes on the day court proceedings continue on whether a design put forth by PolyMet Mining to hold residue from copper-nickel mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Area can be safely constructed. Carlson charged that any permit for such construction is based on “archaic laws that totally neglect the impact on health or the economies and quality of life of nearby communities.”
In his letter to the governor’s office, Carlson noted that Gov. Walz had also expressed his concern in 2019 when he suggested the need to modernize permit laws, adding that the state’s own experts could not vouch for the safety of the PolyMet project.
The role of mining giant Glencore was also highlighted in the Carlson letter. Carlson charged that Walz had previously admitted Glencore’s engagement in the project, and despite a Walz promise, the company is still not listed on the permit request put forward by PolyMet.
“Glencore is clearly one of the most corrupt companies in the world,” Carlson wrote, adding that the company’s “main weapon appears to be the bribery of public officials in order to extrapolate the world’s natural resources using the cheapest and most environmentally harmful tools.” Carlson noted Glencore’s recent fines for bribery on an international scale, including a $1.5 billion fine in a U.S. Federal District Court ruling. “The scope of the criminal bribery scheme is staggering,” Carlson wrote in his letter, calling Glencore’s actions a “criminal enterprise.”
Carlson suggests that “the whole issue of integrity in government is central to a democracy and a full public discussion on integrity is long overdue.” He charged that the Walz administration and even members of the state legislature appear to favor a relationship with “a totally corrupt foreign corporation.”
“We, in Minnesota, must never assume that there is a wall of virtue surrounding and protecting our state,” Carlson wrote, adding that “this comes about only with a vigilant and caring public and media.”
In his letter to Gov. Walz, Carlson suggests three courses of action:
1. A complete review of current mining laws and their applicability to today’s standards as they relate to sulfide mining. Certainly, matters of health, economic impact, quality of life should be incorporated into the process;
2. The imposition of an immediate and broad temporary moratorium on all permits that place human health in jeopardy until new and more appropriate laws are in place;
3. A non-negotiable insistence that the parent company of PolyMet be on the mining permit and that it assume full and complete liability
In closing his letter to Gov. Walz, Carlson admitted it’s unlikely any change in state permitting will be discussed during the current legislative session. That being the case, Carlson indicated it’s likely he will hold a series of events around the state this summer. “We are open to public debates, public forums, public question and answer news conferences and anything that will open the door to a broader public understanding,” Carlson wrote.
“After all,” he continued, ”it is the public that is being placed at risk. They will suffer the loss of the BWCA, Lake Superior, and so much of the ‘Great Outdoors’ which provides them with fishing, hunting, camping, hiking and recreational opportunities. But, above all, it places so much of the state’s healthy drinking water in serious jeopardy.”
In his closing to the letter to Gov. Walz, Carlson attached a link to a three minute video produced by the Duluth for Clean Water organization that he said “clearly points out the absolute need for a moratorium and an extensive statewide public debate.”
The letter drafted by former Gov. Carlson was signed by former legislators Tom Berkelman and Janet Entzel, Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness Executive Director Chris Knopf, and Duke Skorich, president of Duluth-based Zenith Research Group, Inc.
