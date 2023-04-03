In a letter sent March 23 to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson has requested a “full temporary moratorium on all (mining) projects that threaten human health.”

The Carlson letter comes on the day court proceedings continue on whether a design put forth by PolyMet Mining to hold residue from copper-nickel mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Area can be safely constructed.  Carlson charged that any permit for such construction is based on “archaic laws that totally neglect the impact on health or the economies and quality of life of nearby communities.”

